Rainer Paduch Sells 25,000 Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$19,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,900.
Shares of Intouch Insight stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
About Intouch Insight
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.