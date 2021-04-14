Rainer Paduch Sells 25,000 Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$19,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,900.

Shares of Intouch Insight stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

