Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,205 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

