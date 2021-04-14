Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,091 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

