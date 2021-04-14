Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NYSE VOYA opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

