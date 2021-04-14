Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 437,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,703,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

APAM stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

