Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ITT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

