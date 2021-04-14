Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,353,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 781,498 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

