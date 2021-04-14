Raymond James Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $71.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $63.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

