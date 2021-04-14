Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

