Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.06

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

