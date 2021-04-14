Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.06

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.42.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.57.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
