Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 81.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 78,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. 22,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

