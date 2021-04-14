Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 790

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDW. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 662 ($8.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 611.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.93. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 676.40 ($8.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

