reflect.finance Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $5.42 million and $324,123.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00060872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00089648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00633798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037175 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,460,182 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

