Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $643.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.16. The stock had a trading volume of 585,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,796. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.