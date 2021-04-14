Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Down 75.7% in March

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RPMT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 56,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,020. Rego Payment Architectures has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
About Rego Payment Architectures
