Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Down 75.7% in March

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RPMT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 56,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,020. Rego Payment Architectures has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola digital wallet platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

