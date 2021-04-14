Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 136,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.
A number of analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Investec cut Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $915.73 million and a PE ratio of -158.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
