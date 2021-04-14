Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 136,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Investec cut Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $915.73 million and a PE ratio of -158.88.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

