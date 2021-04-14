Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Raised to $225.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $168.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

RGEN stock opened at $212.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $80,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

