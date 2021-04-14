Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

FANG stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

