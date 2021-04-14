Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,692,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,617,000 after acquiring an additional 165,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

