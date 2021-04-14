Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Macro Enterprises Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Macro Enterprises from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

CVE:MCR opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. Macro Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.50.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.