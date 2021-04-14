Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. 425,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

