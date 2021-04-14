REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $14.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 225,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

