Reviewing Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares -42.38% 5.26% 0.61% Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66%

65.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $200.49 million 2.05 $25.58 million $1.77 16.07 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 3.22 $59.20 million $3.10 14.38

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Bryn Mawr Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00

Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.67%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.26%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Equity Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 52 full-service branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing service. It provides its services through 41 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

