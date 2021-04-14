Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.