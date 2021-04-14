RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

VDE traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

