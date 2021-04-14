RFG Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 6.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 102,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,348. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

