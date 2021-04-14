RFG Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 6.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 102,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,348. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit