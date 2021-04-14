RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.30

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.25, with a volume of 66448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.03.

Several research analysts have commented on REI.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -98.82.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

