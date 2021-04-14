Rite Aid (RAD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

