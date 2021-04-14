RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RKFL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc develops payment and check-out systems for purchasing in e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

