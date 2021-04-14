Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $265.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $261.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $154.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day moving average of $249.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

