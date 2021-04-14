ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 9.36.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.