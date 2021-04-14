Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.86.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,122. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.20.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

