Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $113,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 204,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

