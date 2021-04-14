Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,453 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Anthem worth $63,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $362.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.86.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

