Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

