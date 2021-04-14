Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.49

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.49 and traded as high as C$27.55. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$27.41, with a volume of 252,179 shares trading hands.

RUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 69.08.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.7362063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.74%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

