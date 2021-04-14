Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Ryder System worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

