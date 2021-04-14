SafeCoin (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $453.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $453.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.89 or 1.00495530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.59 or 0.00482910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.00328415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.99 or 0.00792143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00116847 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003770 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

