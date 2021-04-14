Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €116.46 ($137.01) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

