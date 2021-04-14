Sage Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,221 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

