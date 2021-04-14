Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.92.

SAIA opened at $239.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.94. Saia has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Saia by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

