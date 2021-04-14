Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

SVRA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

