Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Savills stock remained flat at $$15.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Savills has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

