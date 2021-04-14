Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

SCFLF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

