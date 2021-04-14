Schneider Electric S.E. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the year.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.