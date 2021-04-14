Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 51,974 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

MSI opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

