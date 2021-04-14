Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

frontdoor stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

