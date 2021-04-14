Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,960 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

