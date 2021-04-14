Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $9.87 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

