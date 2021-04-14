Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 20,270 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

NYSE ALLE opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. Allegion plc has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

